Tejasswi Prakash won big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. The popular television actress was honoured with Best Actress trophy for her role in Naagin 6. Netizens are going gaga over her win at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Many congratulated her on Twitter and some even mentioned in their tweet about how proud they feel. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 Winners: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Grab Best Acting Honours, RRR Wins Film of the Year; Here’s Full List of Winners.

Tejasswi Prakash Wins At DPIFF Awards 2023

'Keep Shining'

𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗦𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗗 🥺❤💃 SO SO SO PROUD OF YOU ❤ Keep shining 💫#TejasswiPrakash #TejRan TEJASSWI GRACING DPIFF2023 pic.twitter.com/B1yQGUdicr — 𝐓𝐄𝐉𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐒 (@TejRanOfficials) February 20, 2023

'Happy For Her'

finally after all her hardwork after so many years she got awarded by most prestigious award.that honour ,that appreciation which deserves finally she is getting every bit of it .ahh so happy for her 🥹❤️ TEJASSWI GRACING DPIFF2023#TejasswiPrakash @itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/HoEIJ7iKE7 — αy. (@aayu_chaudhary_) February 20, 2023

Well Deserved Win

Picture abhi baki hai🙌 Congratulations @itsmetejasswi hardwork of yours finally getting appreciated in ways it deserved ! TEJASSWI GRACING DPIFF2023#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/BagrqEYpAT — 𝓣𝓮𝓳𝓪𝓼𝓼𝔀𝓲 𝓐𝓭𝓶𝓲𝓻𝓮𝓻𝓼 🧜‍♀️ (@TejasswiAd) February 20, 2023

Hardwork Paid Off

So happy 🫶🤌❤️ Congratulations @itsmetejasswi Wishing to see many more awards in your hands 🤌❤️❤️ This award is so so special because it's your 1 year hardwork 🫶🥹❤️ Best actress 🫶🤌❤️ So so happy 😊 TEJASSWI GRACING DPIFF2023#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/ec75KH2X8I — Vijay_Teju (@tejuthefighter) February 20, 2023

