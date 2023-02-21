Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023, held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday.

Alia won the best actress award for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', while Ranbir was named the best actor for 'Brahmastra'.

Ranbir was not present at the occasion. Alia received the award on his behalf. Varun Dhawan won the Critics best actor award for 'Bhediya'. Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' was awarded the Best film award. For this film, Anupam Kher received the award of most versatile actor of the year.

It's a proud moment for Neetu Kapoor as two awards came to her home. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared the screenshot of recipients on her story.

Alia posed with her trophy and shared it on her Instagram story.

Varun Dhawan has also posted glimpses from the night and his award on his story.

Anupam Kher posted a long note saying, "Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences who have loved me for the last 38 years. I will continue to dream and work hard. Also proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward. Jai Ho!"

As per their official website, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences.

Other celebs present at the event included Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty and Hariharan among others.

Here is the complete list of the winners:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan (ANI)

