Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead, is the first ever Indian web series to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival. The crime mystery thriller marked Sonakshi’s OTT debut and its first two episodes received good response. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma Starrer To Be First Indian Web Series to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

'Terrific Ensemble Cast'

'Sonakshi Sinha (Quite Adorable)'

Ich habe zwei Favoriten heute vor der Verleihung des Serienpreises der #Berlinale: #Dahaad mit Sonakshi Sinha (ganz bezaubernd) und near Future #Arkitekten aus Norwegen. Drücke beiden die Daumen. Kein #DerSchwarm für mich😂 (außer Konkurrenz sowieso). #BerlinaleSeries pic.twitter.com/y62ghJMOnO — Hanna "gently stacked" Huge (@HannaHuge) February 22, 2023

'Can't Wait To See Rest Of Episodes'

'Beautiful, Compelling, Funny'

What a joy to see Dahaad earlier today. Beautiful, compelling, funny. I learned a lot whilst being utterly caught up in the story and characters. What a clever creative team #Dahaad can’t wait to see the rest! https://t.co/eoY3lGJ7hM — Susan Kemp (@kempiefilmy) February 22, 2023

