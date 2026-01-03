New Delhi, January 3: The United States launched large-scale military strikes across Venezuela early Saturday, January 3, 2026, marking the most dramatic escalation in Washington’s pressure campaign against Caracas in decades. US President Donald Trump confirmed the operation, claiming Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were captured by US forces and flown out of the country.

What Triggered the US Attack on Venezuela?

According to the White House and the Pentagon, the strikes were framed as an extension of the “War on Drugs.” US officials accused the Maduro government of running a “narco-state” that enables cocaine trafficking into the United States. Washington cited the need to dismantle transnational criminal networks, including Tren de Aragua, which the US recently designated a foreign terrorist organization. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Wife Captured and Flown out of Country After US Strikes on Caracas, Claims Donald Trump.

How the Strikes Unfolded

Witnesses in Caracas reported multiple explosions around 2:00 am, with power outages hitting areas near Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s main military complex. Key sites, including La Carlota air base and government buildings, were reportedly targeted as drones and low-flying aircraft circled the capital. Venezuela Releases First Official Statement, Accuses US of ‘Serious Military Aggression’ After Explosions Rock Caracas.

Oil, Sanctions and Strategic Pressure

Beyond counter-narcotics, analysts point to Venezuela’s oil and mineral wealth as a central factor. Days before the attack, the US Treasury tightened sanctions on firms accused of helping Caracas bypass oil restrictions. Venezuelan officials alleged the operation’s true aim was to seize control of strategic resources.

The assault came just hours after Maduro publicly signaled openness to talks with Washington and proposed allowing US companies into Venezuela’s oil sector - an overture that appears to have been rejected. Regional leaders warned of instability, while Colombia urged an emergency United Nations meeting. The FAA also barred US airlines from Venezuelan airspace due to security risks.

As uncertainty grips the region, the strikes have intensified fears of regime change and a broader geopolitical fallout in Latin America.

