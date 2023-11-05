In the Elvish Yadav snake venom case, a significant development has taken place as the police officer who initially included Elvish Yadav's name in the case has been arrested. Moreover, the Sector 49 police station in-charge has faced disciplinary action for failing to control the rising crime rate and displaying negligence in the investigation. These actions underscore the authorities' commitment to ensuring a thorough and fair inquiry into the matter. Elvish Yadav Writes He 'Trusts Shree Ram' Amid Allegations Against Him for Supplying Snake Venom at Rave Parties.

