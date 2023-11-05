Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is in the news since quite a few days for allegedly selling and using prohibited snake venom at rave parties. He was recently held in custody by Kota cops regarding the same case but was released later. Now, the YouTuber took to his X today and penned a note talking about 'jealousy' of people and also added how he has faith in Shree Ram and believes that this tough time will also pass. Elvish Yadav Taken for Questioning by Kota Police Over Allegations of Selling Snake Venom in Rave Parties, Released Later – Reports.

Elvish Yadav's Post on X:

नाम के साथ बदनामी भी आती हैं जलने वाले भी बढ़ते है और मैं हैरान नहीं होऊँगा की आने वाले टाइम में मुझपे और भी इल्ज़ाम लगेंगे। मुझे भगवान पे पूरा भरोसा है श्री राम जी पे भरोसा है। ये टाइम भी जल्दी बीतेगा 🙏🏻 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 5, 2023

