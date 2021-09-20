After winning big at the Emmys 2021, Ted Lasso and the team were over the moon. And so the crew closed things backstage with a cheer, associated with Brett Goldstein’s character, Roy Kent: “He’s here, he’s there, he’s every-f*king-where. Roy Kent, Roy Kent.” Must-watch!

Watch Video:

The whole Ted Lasso cast & crew did the Roy Kent cheer backstage and it was pretty special #Emmys pic.twitter.com/2HNJsTuc5d — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 20, 2021

