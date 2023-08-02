Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated series Guns & Gulaabs, featuring talented actors Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. Created by the renowned filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, under their D2R Films banner as part of a long-term collaboration with Netflix, the show takes place in the fictional town of Gulaabganj, serving as a nostalgic homage to 1990s Bollywood. Blending multiple genres, the series unfolds the captivating stories of a lovestruck mechanic, a hesitant heir to a ruling gang, and an upright officer turned agent of chaos. Additionally, a trio of schoolmates navigates the innocence and complexities of growing up in a small town, encountering heartbreaks and betrayals along the way. Guns & Gulaabs will release on Netflix on August 18, 2023. Guns & Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav’s Netflix Series Trailer to Release On THIS DATE (Watch Video).