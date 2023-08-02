Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated series Guns & Gulaabs, featuring talented actors Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. Created by the renowned filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, under their D2R Films banner as part of a long-term collaboration with Netflix, the show takes place in the fictional town of Gulaabganj, serving as a nostalgic homage to 1990s Bollywood. Blending multiple genres, the series unfolds the captivating stories of a lovestruck mechanic, a hesitant heir to a ruling gang, and an upright officer turned agent of chaos. Additionally, a trio of schoolmates navigates the innocence and complexities of growing up in a small town, encountering heartbreaks and betrayals along the way. Guns & Gulaabs will release on Netflix on August 18, 2023. Guns & Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav’s Netflix Series Trailer to Release On THIS DATE (Watch Video).
Get your paana and pistol ready kyunki Isse zyada romance, comedy aur action aur kahin nahi milega! 🔧👩❤️💋👨🔪
Guns & Gulaabs arrives August 18th, only on Netflix 🔫🌹 pic.twitter.com/NeFAGD8B11
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 2, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)