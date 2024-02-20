Ever since BTS pictures of Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan surfaced online, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of their upcoming music video. Just days after the announcement of their upcoming song "Halki Halki Si", the teaser for the song is out on February 20. The music video looks magical, featuring a romantic love story between the pair in Kolkata. The song is sung by Asses Kaur and Saaj Bhatt. "Halki Halki Si" will premiere on February 23 at 11 am. Dance Deewane 4: Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain To Grace the Show.

Check Out “Halki Halki Si” Teaser Here:

