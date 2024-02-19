Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and his housemates Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar showed up on the sets of Dance Deewane to celebrate family values. In pictures emerging from the sets of Dance Deewane, which features three generations of artists in each act this season, the Bigg Boss 17 gang can be seen along with the judges, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty, posing together for the cameras. Munawar Faruqui Slams Aditya Narayan for Misbehaving With a Fan During Concert, Says ‘Papa Kehte Hain, Badnaam Karega’.

Madhuri looked graceful in a white embroidered saree with a sleeveless matching blouse. Shetty opted for a full black formal attire. The famous Bigg Boss 17 couple, Ankita and Vicky, also put their best face forward as they got photographed with the judges. Ankita wore a white saree with a full-sleeved blouse, while Vicky looked dapper in a green shirt and black trousers.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on the Sets of Dance Deewane:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Munawar sported a cool look in a plain grey T-shirt and matching shorts. Abhishek Kumar, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, wore a white T-shirt, navy blue blazer and matching trousers. The look was rounded off with white sneakers. Did NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Get Involved in Heated Altercation With Munawar Faruqui’s Friend at Comedian’s Mumbra Event? (Watch Viral Video).

Mannara, the second runner-up, looked splendid in a short grey dress with a deep neckline. The outfit was complemented with pointed silver heels. Comedienne and Dance Deewane host Bharti Singh was also spotted on the set in a red ethnic outfit. Dance Deewane airs on Colors.

