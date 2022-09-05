House of the Dragon episode three has everyone freaking out as Daemon Targaryen just showed us one of the best examples of the warrior spirit in the Game of Thrones universe. When things seemed bleak, Daemon decided to take on the Crabfeeders himself and put on a jaw-dropping spectacle. The moment is being met with extreme praise from the fans, and Matt Smith's performance is being raved about as well. Here are some of the best reactions we could find to it. House of the Dragon Review: Matt Smith’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Is An Impressive Return to Westeros! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Call the Ambulance!

The Most Dramatic Man!

Daemon is literally thee most dramatic man in the realm like he just loves chaos and making mess love him for that #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/So6bzdNbey — depression (@raccoonmum) September 5, 2022

Made the Dragons Feel Useless!

This is Daemon's "FINE I'LL DO IT MYSELF" moment as no one can make the btchs go out of those caves, rendering the dragons useless! Visenya will be proud of you, Daemon Targaryen, worthy wielder of Dark Sister!#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/iy8yvBsgAp — 🐣 (@gonlyb) September 5, 2022

A Slam Dunk!

Daemon Targaryen in the 4th quarter of the war #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #houseofdragon pic.twitter.com/X0gNkdLVIB — 6’0 Short King (@Pompapalooza) September 5, 2022

Not a Single Word!

Just realised that Daemon said not one word from the moment he came off the dragon till he walked out with you know what. Matt Smith is killing this role.#HOTD #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/XCf85D40dm — Samantha (@SamNatasha1972) September 5, 2022

Had Them Fooled!

Daemon waving the white flag knowing damn well he's not surrendering #HOTD#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/yJVsJGfjdN — Nina (@Nina_labyrinth) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)