During the final episode of The Late Late Show, Will Ferrell came on as a guest and he didn't disappoint at all. With it being the final James Corden would be hosting the show, Ferrell made sure that Corden would go out with a bang and proceeded to absolutely destroy his desk with a sledgehammer while the talk show host laughed it off in the background. The Late Late Show with James Corden to Feature Harry Styles and Will Ferrell As Guests for Finale, Check Out Other Celebs Scheduled to Appear Inside!

Watch the Video of Will Ferrell Breaking James Corden's Desk:

Will Ferrell breaks James Corden’s desk for the final episode of the #LateLateShow, airing tonight at 12:37am ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/n46NCJDrfj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 28, 2023

