In a revealing chat on The Big Narstie Show, singer Mel B spilled some spicy information! She fearlessly named names, calling out her Spice Girls comrade Geri Halliwell and James Corden as the 'Ultimate D*ckhead Celebrity' Jerks. Her unfiltered comments hinted at behind-the-scenes antics and potential mishandling of his team during his stint on the Late Late Show. When asked about singling out Corden, Mel highlighted the importance of kindness towards everyone you work with, regardless of their role. She shared that Corden hadn't shown much kindness to her either. James Corden's Desk Broken Down With a Hammer by Will Ferrell During the Final Episode of The Late Late Show (Watch Video).

Mel B Takes Aim at James Corden's Dubious Off-Camera Conduct:

Mel B doubles down on calling James Corden “biggest d*ckhead celebrity”: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting ... we all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t… pic.twitter.com/AWqFzoGJPr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)