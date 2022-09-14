The upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is going to make audiences cry buckets for sure. As Colors TV dropped a new promo of the dancing reality show which sees Shilpa Shinde sobbing in front of judge Madhuri Dixit after she serves a super sentimental performance during family special episode. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar Gives a Thrilling Performance As ‘Dadi Ka Dada’! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

