Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on Colors will soon witness another set of thrilling performances. While Ali Asgar cross dressed as Dadi in the show and had the male contestants proposing to him with cheesy lines, this time, Ali will transform into a new look as ‘Dadi Ka Dada’. He will perform on “Milegi Milegi” from the movie Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar Gives a Powerhouse Performance As He Transforms Into Dadi Once Again, Male Contestants Propose to Him! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Ali Asgar gives a powerful performance in #JDJ10! pic.twitter.com/dCCCtbJDA4 — shachi (@shachitapiawala) September 14, 2022

