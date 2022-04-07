Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 and the registration for Television's most loved quiz show to begin on April 9. The makers of Sony TV show have dropped the promo of KBC 14.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Promo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)