During a special episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about fatherhood. The actor mentioned his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who celebrated her 13th birthday on November 21. Abhishek and Shoojit Sircar appeared on the show to promote their film I Want to Talk. During the episode, Abhishek also spoke about his relationship with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. He shared an emotional moment reflecting on fatherhood: "This really touched my heart. Shweta Di is your (Amitabh Bachchan's) daughter, so you understand this emotion. Aaradhya is my daughter, and Shoojit da has two daughters. We are all 'girl dads,' and we truly understand that emotion." ‘I Want To Talk’ Review: Critics Applaud Abhishek Bachchan’s Career-Defining Performance in Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Film.

