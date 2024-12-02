Legendary actress Rekha will grace the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The promo for the same has given fans a sneak peek into the conversation, revealing that Rekha is a big fan of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the clip, when Kapil mimics Big B and tells Rekha, "While we were playing KBC with Bachchan sahab, my mother was seated in the front row. He asked her, ‘Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya (What did you eat before giving birth to him)?'" Before Kapil could finish explaining his mother’s response, Rekha quickly interjects, “Dal, roti?” Kapil bursts into laughter and corrects, “Daal, phulka.” Rekha, with her signature smile, adds, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hain,” teasing Kapil with her sharp memory. For the unversed, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were once the subject of widespread rumours regarding an alleged affair. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Govinda and Krushna Abhishek Reconcile; Actor Credits Wife Sunita Ahuja for Supporting Nephew’s Career (Watch Video).

Rekha Loves Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC'

