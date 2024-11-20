Abhishek Bachchan is all set to grace the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan on Friday, November 22. The father-son duo is known for their camaraderie and will be seen leaving the audience in splits with their interaction. In a promo shared by the makers, Shoojit Sircar asked that among AB Sr and AB Jr who was the better driver. Amitabh Bachchan quickly raised his hand. Reacting to this, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Paa, please!" prompting his dad to lower his hand. He continued, "Ye gaadi kam chalayenge, dusro ko tokenge zyada. Koi galat taste see agaya to phone nikalke unka photo lenge traffic police ko bhejne ke lie." (If someone is coming from the wrong direction, he will click their pictures to send it to the traffic police). Abhishek Bachchan further joked that people whose photo is being kicked will surely be happy thinking, 'Wow, Amitabh Bachchan is taking my selfie'. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’: Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘7 Crore’ Joke Leaves Everyone in Splits; Amitabh Bachchan Reacts Saying ‘Galti Kardi Inko Yahaan Bula Kar’ (Watch Video).

Abhishek Bachchan Playfully Teases Dad Amitabh Bachchan About His Driving Habit

