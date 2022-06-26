Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to air on Colors TV this July. And so, ahead of its premiere on television, the makers today dropped a new promo featuring Rubina Dilaik in which she can be seen performing a daredevil car stunt. Well, even though a mini clip, it has managed to wow the viewers. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik Relies on His Spiritual Beliefs To Overcome His Fears in the Show.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)