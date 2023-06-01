Abdu Rozik has finally revealed that he will be soon seen in a new reality show. The singer took to his Insta and shared a few pics which see him holding a fake cockroach in his hand and imitating to eat it. For the unaware, Abdu will be next seen in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a guest for a limited time. Excited? Abdu Rozik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Bigg Boss 16 Fame to Join the Stunt Based Reality Show As Guest – Reports.

Abdu Rozik in KKK 13:

