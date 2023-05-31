In the latest update from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjali Anand has become the third contestant to be eliminated from the thrilling reality show. According to reports, following the eliminations of Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih, Anjali's journey on the show has come to an end. Known for her strong presence and determination, Anjali gave her best shot at facing the nerve-wracking challenges and daring stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rapper Dino James to Perform Death-Defying Stunts in Rohit Shetty’s Show- Reports.
