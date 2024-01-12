Archana Gautam, known for her appearance in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is currently in the hospital. She is sharing her pain with fans via an Instagram story. Alongside a photo of her injected hand, she expressed, "First time esa laga hai bahut dard hua. buri nazar kya se kya kr deti hai." Archana, formerly associated with Congress, faced expulsion following complaints from Meerut party workers. Her unfiltered and honest demeanour in Bigg Boss 16, though disliked by some, showcased a different side of the reality show star. Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam Shares Real Footage of Being Manhandled in Delhi, Says ‘Shame on You Women of Mahila Congress’ (Watch Video).

Archana Gautam's Instagram Story

