Popular rapper Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. A source close to IANS confirmed the news about Dino being a part of the stunt-based reality show.

Dino will be seen competing with names such as Shiv Thakare, Soundouz Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Nyra Bannerjee and Anjum Fakih to name a few.Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the 13th season of the Colors show will be taking place in the picturesque locales of South Africa.

Dino comes from a humble Malayalam background. His father Jimmy James worked as an electrician. The rapper hails from a village in Madhya Pradesh. He rose to fame with his tracks "Girlfriend'', ''Yaadein'', ''Hancock'', ''Maa'' and ''Woh'', among others.

