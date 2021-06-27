Hit TV pair, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are returning as Dev and Sonakshi in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The daily soap will premiere on July 12 on Sony TV and will air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM. The makers also shared a promo with the announcement.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

