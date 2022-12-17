Emily in Paris season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 21. The team is currently promoting its upcoming series and lead actress Lily Collins has shared moments from the sets of The Drew Barrymore Show. She revealed, “the whole squad where we laughed and cried our way through the whole episode…” The show’s host Drew Barrymore too shared a video on Instagram mentioned, “The cast of @emilyinparis seriously has us blushing right now!” Emily in Paris Season 3 Premiere: Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Others Make Stylish Appearances for the Netflix Series’ Event in Paris (View Pics).

Emily In Paris Season 3 Squad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

The Drew Barrymore Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

