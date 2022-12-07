Emily in Paris season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 21. The global premiere of the popular series took place in Paris on Tuesday for which the entire cast was seen in attendance. Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and others too made stylish appearances for the premiere. Emily in Paris Season 3: Lily Collins Shares Stills From ‘Saison Trois’ of the Netflix Show and They Are Sure To Leave You Excited (View Pics).

Emily In Paris Season 3 Premiere Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)