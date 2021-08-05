Netflix just dropped a new poster of Lucifer's final season! The mystery series' last and sixth seasons will release on the streaming giant on September 10, 2021. The new poster sees a tagline that reads 'all bad things must come to an end. Check out the devilish poster here.

Lucifer Season 6 Poster:

He's coming to set your screens on 🔥🔥🔥 Season 6 arrives September 10th 😈 pic.twitter.com/oaINFXKP5F — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 5, 2021

