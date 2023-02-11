In one of the recent episodes of MasterChef India, contestant Aruna Vijay gave up her 'immunity pin' as she could not perform a task due to her 'principles'. Aruna saved herself via the pin as she's a Jain and can't cook with eggs in a task given by one of the judges. After the task, she also tweeted an inspiring note on Twitter. Have a look. MasterChef India Contestant Kamaldeep Kaur From Ludhiana Impresses the Judges with Her Homemade Recipes.

Check Out Aruna Vijay's Tweet:

I gave up the immunity pin for an egg, PROUD JAIN “You never run behind success leaving your principles, let success follow you respecting your values. Your values makes you a winner”#MasterChefIndia #eggchallenge #proudjain #ahimsaparmodharam #Jainism #immunitypin pic.twitter.com/RFLhi5uEYI — Aruna vijay (@VjcarsOfficial) February 3, 2023

