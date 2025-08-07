Former MasterChef Mexico contestant and TikTok star Yanin Campos has died following a car crash in Chihuahua. She was just 38 years old. The tragic incident occurred on August 2. The sad news of her passing was confirmed by Yanin's brother Raul through a post on Facebook which read, "To family and friends. We inform and mourn the death of my siter Yanin Campos." According to the local newspaper El Financiero, Yanin was driving in Chihuahua, Mexico, when she crashed into a parked vehicle on August 2. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died two days later on August 4. Authorities are investigating whether she was overspeeding or was distracted while driving for some reason. Yanin gained widespread recognition after participating in MasterChef Mexico in 2018. Santhosh Balaraj Dies: Kannada Actor Passes Away at 34 After Suffering From Jaundice.

TikTok Influencer and MasterChef Mexico Star Yanin Campos Dies at 38

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)