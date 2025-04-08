Urmila Jamnadas Asher, fondly known as 'Gujju Ben,' died on Monday (April 7) in Mumbai at the age of 79. She was an entrepreneur and a former MasterChef India contestant. Urmila's passing has left many heartbroken as she was not only admired for her culinary skills but also her cheerful personality. The news of her passing was confirmed through a post shared on her official Instagram handle. "With profound sorrow, we share the passing of Mrs Urmila Jamnadas Asher — lovingly known to the world as Gujju Ben / Baa — on 07/04/2025. At 79, she became a symbol of courage, joy, and late blooming dreams. She reminded us that it’s never too late to start, to smile, to inspire. From her kitchen to your hearts, her warmth, laughter, and wisdom changed lives." Urmila Jamnadas Asher's last rites will be conducted today at the cremation centre in Mraine Line, Mumbai. ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Winner: Gaurav Khanna Emerges Victorious in the First Season of Farah Khan-Hosted Show – Reports.

