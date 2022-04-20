Moon Knight episode four has fans going crazy online as the show introduces one of its craziest plot twists yet. Also a fair warning, spoilers will follow. The episode ends with Marc getting shot and waking up in mental hospital. Over there he talks to Harrow for a bit before escaping from his office. He finds Steven trapped in a sacrophagus as they both make a run in order to escape. We then cut to credits after the Egyptian god Taweret is introduced and both, Steven and Marc, scream. There was another Jake Lockley tease hidden here as well that some eagle eyed fans were able to notice. Here are some of the fan reactions from the episode. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Unpredictable Show Keeps You Totally Hooked in MCU’s Most Distinct and Darkest Outing Yet (LatestLY Exclusive).

It Was Quite Shocking!

Gloria in the MCU Confirmed...

New Meme Template Just Dropped...

#MoonKnight EP 4 SPOILIES - - - - - - i cant get over their faces im sorry, it could make great pfps lmao pic.twitter.com/Hp8IeGzzYV — Brooke || SPOILIES FOR EVERYTHING (@MagnetosLeftEar) April 20, 2022

It's Moon Knight's No Way Home Moment...

Poor Jake...

#MoonKnight ep. 4 spoilers . . . LET MY BOY JAKE LOCKLEY FREE 😭😭😭 — Josh | it's steak tiiiiime (@JoshGarberg) April 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)