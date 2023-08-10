With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse being released on VOD, many fans are noticing changes between the theatrical and digital versions of the film. From dialogue changed to different animation cues to certain lines being completely taken out, fans have compared the two versions side-by-side and the reactions to it have been mixed. Even during its theatrical release, there were different versions of the film playing in theatres, and it looks like it carried on to the home release as well. Here are some of the reactions to the changes. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse's Editor Confirms Multiple Versions of the Film Are Currently Playing in Theatres With Different Dialogues and Scenes (Watch Video).

Wish There Was a Definitive Version...

Society if there was just one version of Across The Spiderverse pic.twitter.com/nOySNSKDac — Ben (but swap the B for K) 🏳️‍🌈🩸🎬 (@The_GM_is_God) August 9, 2023

Big Change!

WAIT I JUST NOTICED ANOTHER CHANGE IN ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE. I’m the Digital version Miles remembers Miguel saying that the Spider that bit him is not from his dimension but in the Theater version Miles thinks to himself with Textboxes and everything. #AcrossTheSpidervers pic.twitter.com/cB6Ptx5fdh — Turn E-42 Marc💫 (@Marmxcca13) August 8, 2023

Annoyed...

Anyone else kind of annoyed that 3 versions of this movie exist now and we can't even watch the other two, or am I the only one lol https://t.co/spEzmxrbiF — MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) August 9, 2023

Looks Like They Did...

THEY TOOK OUT “ SORRY MAN IM GOING HOME “ ?!?!?!?!?!?!? https://t.co/X7IHvcVSRW — bri !! 👾 ✪ (@hrts4toh) August 10, 2023

It Surely Is...

wow, I never expected Spider-Verse to be this generation's George Lucas Star Wars Special Edition. there are about 20 different Han Shot Firsts going on right now — Houston Coley (@artwithinpod) August 9, 2023

