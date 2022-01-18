Marvel fans just need to wait a bit longer as the trailer for the highly anticipated Moon Knight drops in a few moments. But, until then treat yourself to this new and exciting poster. Not only that, but we also get confirmation that Moon Knight will release and start streaming on March 30, 2022 on Disney+.

Check Out The Poster Below:

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XFgxdxnc5U — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)