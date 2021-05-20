Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has found herself in hot waters. As the latest we hear is that she has been booked for using objectionable words against the SC/ST community on social media. The case was registered against her under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

DSP Bhanwar Singh Sisodia said that the complaint was made by Manoj Parmar. Earlier too, a case was registered for the same at Hansi Police Station in Hissar.

Here's The Viral Video:

UC celebraties like @moonstar4u, normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated! Unconstitutional & shall be booked under SC/ST act immediately. #ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/yrLY5RElsh — Ritesh (@outcastritesh) May 10, 2021

