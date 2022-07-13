Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9 in Agra. It was an intimate affair in the presence of families and close friends. The newlyweds have now shared photos and video of their post-wedding shoot that they did at the Taj Mahal. The couple can be posing in front of the iconic monument that is known as the symbol of love. Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh Tie the Knot in Agra; Check Out Their Wedding Pics!

The Newly Married Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Payal & Sangram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)