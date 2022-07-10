Actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh are now husband and wife, as they got married in Agra on July 9. Pics of the newlyweds from their D-day are out and they look resplendent. While the bride opted for a lehenga-choli set ,Sangram went all white in a sherwani for the Hindu wedding. FYI, the couple had been dating for about twelve years before their marriage. Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Wedding: Couple Looks the Happiest at Their Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

Payal Rohatgi Marries Sangram Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

