The Bigg Boss 17 contestants reunited and partied their hearts out! The pictures circulating on the internet are proof that they had a fun-filled night. These viral photos show Orhan Awatramani aka Orry posing with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel during the night out. Orry, who had appeared as a special guest on the controversial reality show, clearly had an amazing time during the reunion. Ankita Lokhande Steps Out for Date Night With Husband Vicky Jain; Couple Strikes a Stylish Pose for Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Pics From Bigg Boss 17 Reunion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen pictures of Orry (@orryunseen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)