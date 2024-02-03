Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the popular couples in the industry, having endured a rocky phase during their time in the Bigg Boss house. The duo, participants of the 17th season of the controversial show, experienced ups and downs throughout their journey. However, it seems all is well now. Last evening, Ankita was spotted on a date night with her husband Vicky in the city. Ankita looked ravishing in a strapless red dress, while Vicky looked dapper in formal attire. The couple even posed together for the paparazzi. Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Lashes Out at Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says ‘I’m Insecure’ (Watch Promo Video).

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)