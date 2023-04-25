Following the reveal that Adele James would be portraying Cleopatra in the Netflix series Queen Cleopatra, the series received immense backlash online with many claiming that the show was "blackwashing" Egypt's history. The situation has gone so far, that lawyers have started suing the Netflix for casting a black actress for playing the Egyptian Queen. Now, Queen Cleopatra's director has come out and defended the casting of the series penning her own article asking "what exactly bothers you so much about a black Cleopatra?" Cleopatra: Gal Gadot Is Reuniting with Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins to Play the Queen of Egypt in Upcoming Ancient Drama.

Check Out the Article by Tina Gharavi:

Thank you @Variety for allowing me to share my story on #QueenCleopatra for #Netflix. While it is blowing up the internet... All I ask is that we slow down and ask "What exactly bothers you so much about a black Cleopatra?" Full length version coming soon.https://t.co/hVQJNZjzNd — Tina Gharavi (@Gharavi) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)