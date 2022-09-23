Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21. The popular comedian-actor was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. He passed away after 41 days in hospital. The 58-year-old was cremated yesterday at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium. Amul Topical has paid heartfelt tribute to the nation’s most-loved comedian in their latest ad. Raju Srivastava Funeral: Late Actor’s Mortal Remains Cremated, Son Ayushmaan Performs Last Rites.

Amul Topical Pays Tribute To Raju Srivastava

