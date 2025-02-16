The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start from February 19 with the all eight team nearly reaching the destination for their practice matches. Ahead of the mega event, Cricket South Africa announced Amul - Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited to be sponsor of the Proteas team. Amul sponsored the South Africa national cricket team during 2024 ICC T20 world Cup and also in the 2023 ICC World Cup. Checkout the post below. Shahid Afridi Favours Men in Blue Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘India Has More Match Winners’.

Amul to Sponsor South Africa Cricket Team During ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited are delighted that dairy brand Amul will once again be the team sponsor to the Proteas Men for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and United Arab Emirates. Amul is one of India’s most… pic.twitter.com/gMv9XjCulc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 15, 2025

