Actors Jim Sarb and Imran Ansari are all set to star in a new web series titled Rocket Boys, which is coming soon on Sony LIV. The interesting part here is that while the former plays the role of Indian physicist Vikram Sarabhai, the latter will be seen as Homi Bhabha. Interesting, right?

