Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been a fan favourite for quite a long time. Now, adding one more feather to her hat, the actress has been declared Chandigarh’s Most Desirable Woman 2020. To this, an elated Shehnaaz took to social media and thanked her legion of fans for all the love and support.

Check It Out:

Thank you for making me Chandigarh’s most desirable woman of 2020 ♥️♥️ This is truly and solely because of the support of you all. 🙏🏻 A big thank you once again. pic.twitter.com/VN3fDLq4Ky — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2021

