While a Squid Game Season Two is in development, fans might need to temper their expectations with it coming out any time soon. In a recent interview the creator Squid Game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, confirmed that he hasn't started writing the second season yet. As a matter of fact he said that he is still in the middle of brainstorming ideas, It looks like the second season for the highly anticipated show isn't going to come out any time soon.

Check Out The Quote:

Hwang Dong-hyuk says “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for ‘SQUID GAME’ Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.” (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/6IsRdFIngF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 20, 2022

