Squid Game: The Challenge will be streaming on Netflix! The show is based on the popular Korean drama Squid Game and follows 456 contestants from around the world who compete in a series of physical and psychological challenges. The winner of the show will win a prize of $4.56 million. The show is the brainchild of the creator of the drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk. Squid Game: The Challenge's first batch of episodes arrive on the streaming giant on November 22. The show will release on OTT platform around 1.30 PM IST. Squid Game - The Challenge Teaser: Contestants Compete for 4.56 Million Dollars in Netflix’s New Reality Show! (Watch Video).

Squid Game: The Challenge to Stream on Netflix:

He's competing in Squid Game: The Challenge — against his own mother. What would you do? Premieres November 22 pic.twitter.com/TWO6MepnPP — Netflix (@netflix) November 20, 2023

