Succession Season Four is set to end soon and it looks like the finale is going to pack in one hell of a time. The runtime for the final episode has been revealed, and its set to be about 90-minutes long as it was revealed by series composer Nicholas Britell. This effectively makes it the series' longest episode as well. Succession Season 4 Episode 6: Jeremy Strong's 'Incredible' Performance Receives Acclaim From Netizens, React to the 'Emotional' Final Scene.

Check Out the Tweet:

The series finale of ‘Succession’ will be 90 minutes long. pic.twitter.com/DeWD6xrdH4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 3, 2023

