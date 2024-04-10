Sumbul Touqeer known for her role in Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, has endured relentless online harassment alongside her family. Now, her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, has resolved to take decisive legal action against the social media trolls who have persistently targeted them. Her father was targeted and blamed for interfering excessively in her life. Now Hasan Khan announced via his social account that he would no longer tolerate the defamation of his family and shared that legal notices have been dispatched to the perpetrators. Sumbul Touqeer Khan Beams With Joy As She Unveils Her Swanky New Car (Watch Video).

Sumbul Touqeer's Father Takes Legal Action

Any/ all the defamatory posts published or circulated against myself and our family will be dealt with strictly and in accordance with the law. Cases are registered, and notice is on its way. Truth always prevails with patience & belief. 🙏 https://t.co/A49ZEizVVe — touqeer (@papatouqeer) April 9, 2024

