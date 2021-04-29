Sweet Tooth, the eight-episode series is based on the beloved DC Comic book by Jeff Lemire, is set to premiere on Netflix from June 4. Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. Produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Watch the Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)