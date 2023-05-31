With Ted Lasso coming to an end, actress Hannah Waddingham took to her socials to share that the cast of the series stood at a picket line supporting the ongoing writers' strike. Saying that on the final day of being a Richmond Greyhound, "there's nowhere else" they could be. In the post she also put out a heartfelt thanks to their "magnificent" writers' room. Ted Lasso Season 3 Finale Review: Netizens Left 'Emotionally Wrecked' by the Conclusion of Jason Sudeikis' Series, Call it 'One of the Best Sport Shows'.

Check Out Hannah Waddingham's Post:

On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds….there’s nowhere else we could be. Thank you so much to our magnificent writers’ room. We’d be NOTHING without you. #WritersStrike #tedlasso #believe 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/YmYpZySiGu — Hannah Waddingham.💣 (@hanwaddingham) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)